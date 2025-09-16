Faonaba Unity Bridge Swept Away by Flash Floods in Manipur

Top Headlines

Imphal: Severe flash floods in Manipur have washed away the Faonaba Unity Bridge over the Thoubal river in the afternoon on September 14, severing a key transport link and leaving several villages cut off.

The powerful current swept away the structure, disrupting the movement of essential supplies and raising concerns for communities along the riverbank.

Local authorities have issued alerts and kept rescue teams on standby to assist residents in vulnerable areas. Officials said damage assessment is underway, while engineers are exploring temporary measures to restore connectivity. 

The incident has once again underscored the fragility of infrastructure in the face of extreme weather events, which experts link to the region’s growing climate challenges.

Meanwhile, villagers have appealed for urgent relief and restoration efforts as fears mount over shortages of food, medicine, and other essentials.

