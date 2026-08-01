Flood Situation Eases in Nagaon as Waters Recede, No Human Casualties Reported

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The flood situation in Nagaon district has improved significantly, with only four villages under the Nagaon Revenue Circle remaining affected, according to the latest DRIMS Assam flood report issued on Friday. The affected villages are Kachupit, Mikirpar Uria, Garehagi, and Kuruwabahi Khat. While no human population is currently reported to be submerged or staying in relief camps, floodwaters have affected around 65 hectares of crop land. The report also states that 1,653 livestock, including 1,120 large animals and 533 small animals, have been affected by the floods. No human casualties, missing persons, damaged houses, or damage to roads, bridges, embankments, and other public infrastructure have been reported. The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely as floodwaters recede in the affected areas.

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