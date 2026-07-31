Flood situation improves in Nagaon; 7 villages still affected

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The flood situation in Nagaon district has shown significant improvement, with only two revenue circles-Nagaon and Samaguri-remaining affected, according to the latest flood report released by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), Assam, on Thursday.

The report states that seven villages continue to be affected by the floodwaters. Six villages under the Nagaon revenue circle-Kachupi, Garehagi, Chakari Gaon, Uriagrant Rangalo, Mikirpar Uria, and Kuruwabahi Khat-and Ahum Gaon under the Samaguri revenue circle remain inundated.

Although no human population is currently reported as affected, floodwaters have damaged around 225 hectares of crop land, including 160 hectares in Nagaon and 65 hectares in Samaguri, causing concern among farmers.

The district administration reported that no relief camps or relief distribution centres are currently in operation, and no casualties, missing persons, house damage, or animal losses have been reported. Likewise, no rescue operations were required during the reporting period.

However, the flood has impacted the livestock sector, with 2,554 animals affected in Nagaon revenue circle, including 1,550 large animals and 1,004 small animals.

Also read: Assam Floods: Punjab National Bank Contributes Rs 1.20 Crore to CM’s Relief Fund