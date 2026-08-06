Flood threat over Lower Assam after Bhutan's Kurichhu Dam releases water

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: After Upper Assam, the threat of flood now lingers over Lower Assam. The Kurichhu Hydropower Project in Bhutan has released a large volume of water, which affected the Manas and Aie rivers of Lower Assam. The water levels of both rivers have risen above the danger level, and a possibility of flood looms over areas near the rivers in Chirang, Bongaigaon, and Barpeta districts.

The Bongaigaon district administration and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) have already issued a flood alert after the release of water by Bhutan. In a press release issued on Wednesday by DIPRO, Bongaigaon, people have been urged to remain alert and avoid the riverbanks.

People living in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been asked to stay prepared to shift to safer places if needed, while parents have been urged to keep children and domestic animals away from flooded areas.

Also Read: Artificial Flood Submerges Jagiroad, Damages Homes, Markets and Key Infrastructure