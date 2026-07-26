Floods Force Postponement of AAU, AVFU Counselling-Cum-Admission in Upper Assam

JORHAT: Due to the devastating floods in several districts of Upper Assam, the counselling-cum-admission process for Assam Agricultural University (AAU) and Assam Veterinary and Fishery University (AVFU), scheduled for July 29, 30, and 31, 2026, has been temporarily postponed. The revised date and time will be announced through the AAU website. All concerned are requested to regularly visit the AAU website for further updates and details, stated a press release.

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