Flying Squad team seized Rs 3 lakh at NH-17 in Dudhnoi

A CORRESPONDENT



DUDHNOI: A Flying Squad team seized Rs 3 lakh at Dudhnoi on Wednesday. The money was seized on the NH-17 in Dudhnoi from a Baleno car (AS19-M 4599) going towards Guwahati. The seized money is said to be from a coal merchant named Surman Ali of Jogighopa. The flying squad team and police seized the money from the coal merchant while he was on his way to Boko from Jogighopa.

