Flyover delay and poor road conditions spark outrage in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The crucial stretch of National Highway 15 connecting Tezpur with Biswanath Chariali, Lakhimpur, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, and the Nameri National Park via Balipara has become almost impassable. To make matters worse, the slow and poorly managed construction of the Mission Chariali flyover in Tezpur has further compounded the problem, causing severe disruption to traffic and posing serious safety hazards to daily commuters.

The road, often described as the ‘lifeline of Assam’s northern belt,’ is now dotted with large potholes, uneven surfaces, and waterlogged stretches. Broken drainage systems mean that rainwater stagnates for days, turning the road into a death trap, especially for two-wheelers and small vehicles. Vehicles get stuck for hours, leading to frequent traffic jams, delays, and accidents. Residents complain that journeys from Tezpur to nearby towns such as Balipara, Jamugurihat, or even Baihata Chariali have become nightmares. Truck drivers and transport operators, who rely on this highway for interstate movement of goods, are equally distressed as their operational costs have surged due to constant vehicle repairs.

In a strong show of resentment, hundreds of people staged a blockade on NH-15 at Mission Chariali recently, demanding immediate repair and reconstruction of the road.

NH-15 is not an ordinary road but a strategic artery that links Assam with the Indo-China border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. It is vital for military movement, trade, tourism, and local connectivity.

As pressure mounts, reports suggest that surveys are being conducted to assess the feasibility of upgrading the highway into a four-lane road.

