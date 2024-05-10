Focus is on education reforms to compete at national level: State education minister Ranoj Pegu

Guwahati: State education minister Ranoj Pegu, while congratulating the successful students of the HS final exams, stated that the stress is more on reforms in education than a festive atmosphere connected with the toppers' list. He said the state is lagging behind and has to fare better in competitive examinations on a national level.

Speaking to the media after the declaration of the HS final results today, minister Pegu said, "There is usually a festivity associated with it (the merit list), but we should look into the statistics as we are lagging behind in competitive examinations on a national level. We want to go ahead in line with other states, and the focus is on that. That is why we are stressing more on the education system than celebrating the results. In a state like Bihar, where 43% of students prefer to study science, the situation is not the same in Assam. The situation is even worse in the commerce stream, where the percentage of students is even lesser."

The education minister said that the examination committee of the AHSEC had taken the decision not to publish a merit list, and that is why such a list was not brought out. Although a top-five merit list was published in the HSLC examination this year, the same would be discontinued next year, the minister said.

Pegu also stressed that a single examination board, the Assam State School Education Board, will conduct the final examinations for Classes X and XII. He pointed out that the new board has already been constituted, but the merger was held up due to the imposition of the election model code of conduct.

Regarding the results, the minister said that they have been able to declare the results a month in advance. In 2023, the results were declared on June 6.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on his 'X' handle, "Congratulations to all my young friends who have passed the Higher Secondary examination this year. Keep striving for excellence in the coming years. For all those who couldn't achieve the desired results, don't be disheartened. Embrace determination, challenge your limits - you shall succeed."

Also Read: Assam: Jamuguri Higher Secondary School shone 100% success in Higher Secondary examination

Also watch: