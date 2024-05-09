Assam HS Results: Education Over Celebrations, Says Ranoj Pegu

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu explained that the Assam Higher Secondary Council chose not to release a list of top-performing students this year.
The decision was made to ensure that the emphasis stays on education rather than on ranking students.
Talking to reporters, the minister said, "Across the country, there's a trend towards prioritizing education over celebrating exam results. We decided to follow this trend here too."
He mentioned that now that the results are out, educational institutions in Assam should concentrate more on providing education.
Earlier In the day, the education minister tweeted, “Congratulations! 88.64% students have passed. Arts (88.24%) Sc (90.29%) Com (88.28%) Voc (85.78%). 273908 students had appeared the exam; 242794 students have passed. In 2023, results were declared on 6 June. I appreciate AHSEC for the results on time.”
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the students who passed their Higher Secondary exams this year, showing support and encouragement.
The Chief Minister congratulated the students shortly after the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the exam results.
Taking to X, the CM wrote, “Congratulations to all my young friends who have passed the Higher Secondary examination this year. Keep striving for excellence in the coming years.For all those who couldn't acheive the desired results, don't be disheartened. Embrace determination, challenge your limits - you shall succeed.”
The AHSEC 12th Exams this year saw a huge number of students participating, with 2,80,216 students taking the exams. Of these, 1,39,486 were boys and 1,42,732 were girls, showing a balanced representation of both genders striving for academic success.
This year, AHSEC announced that there would be no ranking system. As a result, there was no list of top performers, officials said.
