Footbridge over Harang River collapses in Silchar; pedestrians escape unhurt

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A footbridge on the Harang river connecting Bhangarpar and Rong Ghar collapsed on Sunday night, while a few people were crossing. The pedestrians jumped into the river and somehow managed to save themselves.

Local residents alleged that they had informed the administration several times about the bad condition of the bridge and warned of the risk of accidents, but the administration reportedly did not respond to their calls. A similar incident occurred in Borkhola in August 2025 when a newly renovated concrete bridge over the same river collapsed. Another bridge over the Singla river in Sribhumi district collapsed in February this year.

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