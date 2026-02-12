SILCHAR: Concrete bridge collapses over Singla River in Rankrishnanagar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A concrete bridge over Singla River collapsed on Wednesday morning causing damage to a number of vehicles. The incident happened at Anipur in Rankrishnanagar area. Two heavily loaded dumpers a few number of four as well as two wheelers were on the PWD bridge when it collapsed. Local residents lambasted the PWD and local administration alleging that despite their repeated warning regarding the dilapidated condition of the bridge no step had been taken so far. A local resident said, HSLC and HS candidates appearing in the on going final examinations would face tremendous problems as this bridge was the main connecting route for a larger area.

