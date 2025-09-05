Footsteps of a Just King: Onam 2025 Rekindles Mahabali’s Golden Era

Legend says Mahabali ruled an age of absolute equality, where no lies were spoken, no wrongs were done, and every citizen thrived. This year, that legend echoed louder than ever, not only in temples and homes, but in community halls, schools, and public squares. Themes of justice, inclusivity, and sustainable prosperity were woven into celebrations across the state.

In a unique twist, students in Kochi organized an "Onam Parliament," dramatizing Mahabali’s governance and exploring how his ideals could address today’s challenges from climate change to social inequality