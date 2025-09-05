Footsteps of a Just King: Onam 2025 Rekindles Mahabali’s Golden Era

Thiruvananthapuram : As the scent of jasmine mingled with the rhythm of Chenda drums, Kerala embraced the homecoming of its most beloved ruler King Mahabali during the grand festival of Onam 2025
Legend says Mahabali ruled an age of absolute equality, where no lies were spoken, no wrongs were done, and every citizen thrived. This year, that legend echoed louder than ever, not only in temples and homes, but in community halls, schools, and public squares. Themes of justice, inclusivity, and sustainable prosperity were woven into celebrations across the state.
In a unique twist, students in Kochi organized an "Onam Parliament," dramatizing Mahabali’s governance and exploring how his ideals could address today’s challenges from climate change to social inequality
The traditional Athachamayam parade in Thripunithura also returned with grandeur, featuring new floats depicting Mahabali alongside environmental heroes and equality icons.
"Onam isn’t just a memory it’s a mirror," said folklore expert Raghunath Menon.
As Onasadya meals are shared and Pookalam flowers bloom, Onam 2025 reminds every Malayali, whether in Kerala or across the world, that the golden age of Mahabali isn’t a past to be missed it’s a future to be built.
Also Watch: