Forest Department Seizes Illegal Pine Wood, Seals Timber Depot in Sootea

A Forest Department team raided a timber depot in the Sootea area of Sonitpur district on Monday, seizing a large quantity of pine wood and sealing the premises after finding that the establishment was operating with an expired licence.

Acting on a tip-off, officials from the East Sonitpur Forest Division conducted a search operation at M/S Hobi Timber Depot, located at Koroiyani in the southern part of Sootea.

During the search, the team found a significant stockpile of pine wood stored inside the depot. Investigators also discovered that the depot's operating licence had lapsed — rendering its continued operation illegal.

The Forest Department sealed the depot following the raid and seized a truck bearing registration number AS01QC6486, which was found on the premises.

Further investigation into the matter is expected to follow.

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