Forest Department Seizes Illegal Sal Timber Worth Lakhs in Boko; Vehicle Confiscated

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a swift operation led by Singra Range Forest Officer Kamal Deka, the Forest Department seized a Tata DI vehicle loaded with sal timber worth lakhs of rupees from Baghor village under Boko. Acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted the vehicle hidden in the area and confiscated the illicit consignment. According to sources, the timber was being smuggled from the Assam-Meghalaya border region to the Charan area when the Singra forest range launched the raid. The crackdown highlights the continuing menace of timber smuggling across the border.

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