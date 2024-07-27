Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary stresses green economy in Assam

GOLAGHAT: Minister for Environment and Forests, Government of Assam, Chandra Mohan Patowary, on Friday conducted a review of the proposed reserve forest and Amrit Vriksha Movement in the Golaghat district at the DC’s conference hall, Golaghat.

During the meeting, the Minister discussed the present status of the proposed reserve forest in Golaghat district. In the meeting, District Commissioner Dr P Uday Praveen gave detailed information related to the proposed reserve forest. The minister directed the district administration and the Forest department to conduct necessary surveys jointly to convert the proposed reserve forests into reserved forests.

During the meeting, Patwari took stock of the ongoing registration for plantation of saplings in Golaghat district in the current year under the Amrit Tree Movement. At present, around 8 lakh saplings are under conservation in nursery of the Golaghat district Forest department. The target is to plant around 13 lakh saplings under the Amrit Vriksha Movement in Golaghat district this year. The Minister stressed on the need to build a green economy and said that under the Amrit Vriksha Movement last year, women from SHGs were the highest contributors of SHGs in the state in creating 10 world records each. He hoped that this year, more records can be created with the efforts of women and a green environment can be created in the state.

Patwari advised the registered SHGs, tea gardens, farmers’ groups, etc. to plant valuable saplings like Mehgani, Bagipama, Agar, etc. so that the farmers of Assam would be benefited in the future. The farmers would be more benefitted by planting Kadam trees because Kadam trees grow and mature in less time, these trees are in high demand in the bananas that make ploid. It is to be noted that under the Amrit Briksha Movement, self-help groups, tea gardens, educational institutions, police, paramilitary forces and other institutions that were excluded from the registration can register at the earliest so that the department can supply sapling agencies on time. In the meeting, Secretary, Government of Assam Adil Khan, Additional Principal Chief Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat District Rajen Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Parag Kumar Kakati, Additional District Commissioner Sujata Gogoi, Papari Das, District Forest Officer Sushil Kumar Thakuria, District Transport Officer Montu Kumar Das, Golaghat District Ranger Papu Chetia were present.

Also Read: Assam to Host Exposure Visit for 4,324 Class-X Mentees Under 'Arohan' Programme, Featuring Premier Institutions and Career Counseling

Also watch: