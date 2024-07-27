Assam to Host Exposure Visit for 4,324 Class-X Mentees Under 'Arohan' Programme, Featuring Premier Institutions and Career Counseling

GUWAHATI: The Department of School Education will conduct an exposure visit for 4,324 mentees of Class-X from July 30 to November 16, 2024, under Arohan, a programme of the state government that emphasises inclusivity, support, and social contribution for meritorious students of government schools.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu chaired a meeting with various departments and institutions for the smooth conduct of the exposure visit at Janata Bhawan today.

The exposure visit will be in 13 batches, covering four days for each batch. A district- and batch-wise visit schedule is prepared as per the availability of accommodation in the guest house and hostel of IIT Guwahati. The mentees will visit the premier institutions and organisations at Guwahati: IIT-Guwahati, AIIMS-Guwahati, Narangi Army Station, Regional Science Centre, Planetarium, Bio-tech Park, State Zoo, State Museum, Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, and Assam Administrative Staff College.

The Directorate of Cultural Affairs will arrange reputed and popular artistes for the cultural programme. Career counselling sessions and interactions with eminent people will be rganized. A career booklet will be provided. The mentees will interact with the Chief Minister, the Education Minister, and guardian ministers. They will be accompanied by magistrates, doctors, paramedical staff, teachers, and police personnel. District Commissioners of Kamrup and Kamrup (Metropolitan) will support the organisation of the exposure visit.

