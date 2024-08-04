Forest Officials Rescue Elephant Trapped in Ditch at Mainaopur, Gossaigaon

Gossaigaon: Forest officials from the Safnan range rescued a female elephant trapped in a ditch at Mainaopur in Gossaigaon on Saturday.

The elephant had ventured outside the boundaries of Raimona National Park to the adjacent village and fell into the ditch, the forest officials said.

The rescue operation was carried out after receiving information from local villagers about the elephant’s predicament.

The forest officials utilised a JCB to excavate the soil surrounding the ditch to safely rescue the elephant. The elephant was then transported back to Raimona National Park, unharmed, they said.

The Divisional Forest Officer, Kachugaon Division, Gossaigaon, and the in-charge of Sanfan Range, Kachugaon, expressed gratitude to the rescue team for their outstanding efforts. (ANI)

