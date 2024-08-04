Sonitpur District Day: Pijush Hazarika Inaugurates Five-Day Jaipur Foot Camp, Aiming to Aid 1,320 Beneficiaries

Tezpur: As part of the celebration of Sonitpur District Day on Saturday, a five-day Jaipur Foot camp was inaugurated by the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Water Resources, Information & Public Relations-cum-Guardian Minister of Sonitpur Pijush Hazarika at the Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister lauded the efforts of the district administration along with the assistance and cooperation provided by Indian Red Cross Society (Sonitpur Branch), Bhagawan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti, North Assam Divyang Association (Sonitpur Branch), Todi Foundation (USA), Sunit Breweries Pvt. Ltd in organizing this camp. He reiterated the current Government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s commitment towards uplift of all sections of the society. As the Guardian Minister of the district he also congratulated all citizens of Sonitpur on the occasion of District Day celebration.

Presenting the welcome address for the programme, District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra informed that after tremendous success and positive response received during last year’s camp which benefitted 520 specially-abled persons, this year also Jaipur Foot camp has been organized as an event along with many other events in tandem with the celebration of Sonitpur District Day and that this camp will continue till August 6. This year, necessary equipment such as wheelchairs, tricycles, hearing aids, clutches, walker, folding sticks, caliper, artificial hand, artificial foot are planned to be provided to around 1320 of needy persons. This includes 86 beneficiaries from Tea Gardens of Biswanath district.

MLA of Tezpur LAC Prithiraj Rava, MLA of Barchalla LAC Ganesh Limbu, MLA of Rangapara LAC Krishna Kamal Tanti along with concerned key officials of Sonitpur district administration, the supporting organizations and last but not the least many beneficiaries of the camp were present in the event.

