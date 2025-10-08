Forest staff felicitated during Wildlife Week celebration in Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Kaziranga National Park authority celebrated Wildlife Week 2025 on Sunday. On this occasion, an awareness meeting on the theme ‘Coexistence of Humans and Animals’ was held at the Parmananda Lahon Auditorium located in Kohora, Kaziranga.

The keynote speaker of the event was renowned snake expert Dr Surajit Giri, who has successfully treated thousands of snakebite victims and played a vital role in raising awareness about snakebite prevention through various media channels. Dr Giri, who has brought the snakebite mortality rate at the Dimow Rural Hospital down to zero, sensitized the forest personnel through an audio-visual presentation during the meeting.

The event was also graced by former Indian Forest Service officer Utpal Bora, who attended as the chief guest. In his address, Bora encouraged the forest staff of Kaziranga National Park to continue their dedicated efforts toward the conservation of forests and wildlife.

The park Director, forest divisional officers, and a team of forest officials and staff from Arunachal Pradesh who had come to Kaziranga for training were also present at the function.

During the programme, 189 forest officers and personnel from the Eastern Assam Wildlife, Biswanath, and Nagaon forest divisions were honoured with mementos and cash awards for their exceptional contributions toward protecting Kaziranga National Park and its tiger reserve areas.

