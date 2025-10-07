Baby elephant born in Kaziranga named 'Mayabini' in tribute to Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On World Animal Day, a baby elephant was born in Kaziranga National Park. According to the park’s Director, Dr Sonali Ghosh, the calf was born in the Agoratoli forest range to a departmental elephant named Kuwori on Sunday.

The Director stated that the newborn has been named Mayabini, inspired by Zubeen Garg’s famous song, as a tribute to the beloved artiste. She mentioned that whenever the forest staff stationed deep inside the park felt lonely or homesick, they often found comfort by listening to Zubeen Garg’s songs. Like everyone else in Assam, the forest personnel also feel a deep emotional connection with the Late artiste through his music. Hence, everyone agreed that naming the baby elephant Mayabini would be a fitting and heartfelt gesture.

