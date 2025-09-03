Cannabis worth over Rs 51 Lakh seized from accident-hit vehicle in Dhansirighat

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a major breakthrough against the narcotics trade, Udalguri district police seized over one quintal of cannabis from an accident-hit vehicle at Dhanshrighat under Orang police station on Sunday night. The consignment is estimated to be worth more than Rs 51 lakh in the international market.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded around 10:30 PM on September 1 when a luxury vehicle (registration number AS01FS8599) carrying the contraband collided head-on with another vehicle (AR01H9611) coming from the opposite direction. Following the crash, the owner of the vehicle fled the spot.

Locals, who noticed the huge quantity of ganja inside the damaged vehicle, immediately alerted Orang police. Acting swiftly, a police team led by Officer-in-Charge Sharath Chandra Kalita, assisted by Sub-Inspector Surajit Hazarika, ASI Tamiz Uddin Ahmed, constables Sultan Ahmed, Khemraj Katiwada, Biswajit Sutradhar, and personnel of the 27th APBN battalion, rushed to the spot and conducted the recovery operation.

The team seized 1 quintal, 2 kilograms, and 56 grams of cannabis packed inside the vehicle. Police have registered a case (No. 79/25) under Section 20(b)(ii)(c) of the NDPS Act and launched a thorough investigation to trace the network behind the consignment.

