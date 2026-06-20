Forest Team Rescues 9-Foot, 35-kg Python from Jamugurihat Home, Releases It in Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A giant python was rescued by a team of the Forest Department's Diplonga range on Friday from a house of one Rinju Hazarika, a resident of Murdadol here. According to information, the python used to enter the poultry farm located inside the campus of the house regularly in search of food. The rescued python, weighing approximately 35 kg and measuring 9 feet in length, was released inside the sixth addition of the Kaziranga National Park.

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