Large Python Rescued Near NH-37 at Kamargaon, Released into Deo Pahar Forest

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A large python was rescued on Friday from National Highway 37 near the western side of the Urun Bridge at Kamargaon in Bokakhat sub-division. The snake was saved from being run over and killed by vehicles on the highway by a local youth named Gobin Saikia of Kamargaon.

Later, In-Charge Officer Aiham Shyam of the Numaligarh Range Forest Office released the python into the Deo Pahar forest area.

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