Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's ashes immersed in Goalpara Kacharighat

A CORRESPONDENT



GOALPARA: As part of the statewide programme to immerse the ashes of the mortal remains of former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi in different rivers of the State, his son and MP, Gaurav Gogoi performed the ritual at the Goalpara Kacharighat of the mighty Brahmaputra River on Saturday.

In a solemn function arranged at the Kacharighat, Gaurav Gogoi emptied the pot carrying the ashes into the river, surrounded by many Congress leaders. Gaurav Gogoi, in his address to the gathering, said that he would follow the path shown by his father who was an ideal for the younger generations of the State.

"It was his last wish to immerse his remains in rivers all over the State as he was loved by all sections of people. Preparations are also underway to publish his life and biography," said Gaurav Gogoi.

Earlier, Tarun Gogoi's ashes was brought to the district in a decorated vehicle with his life-size poster. Local people, besides party workers, paid their tribute to the veteran leader in different places like Dudhnoi and Krishnai.

In Goalpara, two Congress MLAs, AK Rasid Alom and Abdur Rasid Mondal led the shraddhanjali function. An all religion prayer was also arranged for the eternal peace of the departed soul. From Goalpara, the ashes will be taken for immersion to Bongaigaon district.