Former Assam Movement student leader Nandeswar Saharia passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Nandeswar Saharia, a former student leader of the historic Assam Movement and a senior organizer of the Gana Sangram Parishad from Orang, passed away in the early hours of Thursday at his residence. He breathed his last at around 5 am after battling prolonged illness for nearly a year.

A resident of Orang under the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency in Udalguri district, Saharia was a committed social activist who played an active role during the Assam Movement. Over the years, he continued his dedication to public service as an organizer of the Gana Sangram Parishad.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter-in-law. He was 70 years old at the time of his demise.

The news of his death has cast a pall of gloom in the Orang area. Various organizations, including the Orang Journalists’ Association, Dhekiajuli Co-District Executive President Tapan Sen Gupta, Orang Traders Association, and Orang Anchalik Citizens’ Development Committee, have expressed deep sorrow over his passing. They extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

