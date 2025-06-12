Former Assam University vice-chancellor Prof. Mrittyunjay Bhattacharyya passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Former vice-chancellor of Assam University Prof Mrittyunjay Bhattacharyya breathed his last on June 10. Prof Bhattacharyya served as the second vice-chancellor of Assam University in its formative years, albeit for a brief period, from 1999 till October 31, 2000.

He was also the Head of Department of Electrical Engineering for a number of years and was the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), BHU.

Bhattacharyya did his PhD from the University of Bristol in the UK. He was Emeritus Professor of Electrical Engineering at St. Thomas College of Engineering and Technology, Kolkata. During his long tenure in academics, Prof Bhattacharyya served as the Government of India Academic Expert at the University of Basra, Iraq.

After serving as the vice-chancellor of Assam University, Prof Bhattacharyya also served as the first vice-chancellor of the erstwhile West Bengal University of Technology, Kolkata, and later also became the founder vice-chancellor of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) (deemed university) at Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. Prof Bhattacharyya also served as the Chief Academic Advisor at BP Poddar Institute of Management and Technology, Kolkata.

