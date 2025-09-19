Former Badulipar College Principal Chandrakanta Das Passes Away at 72

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Renowned educationist, former Principal of Badulipar College, former Headmaster of Bartika Higher Secondary School, senior journalist, writer, and resident of Mohuramukh, Chandrakanta Das (72 years), passed away on Thursday evening after suffering from a prolonged illness.

He was the former President and current Advisor of Kamargaon Press Club, as well as the former President of Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association. He also served as the former President of Mohuramukh Branch of the Xahitya Xabha.

He was also closely associated with many organizations and institutions. Among his notable works are ‘Nal Gajalir Premat Kopilir Kajoli,’ ‘Pratima Mor Priyatama,’ ‘Mor Lorali,’ and others. He also published a magazine.

His demise has cast a pall of grief across the entire Bokakhat sub-division and many organizations and groups paid their last respects to his mortal remains.

Also Read: Former Badulipar College Principal receives financial aid for medical treatment

Also Watch: