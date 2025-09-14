Ethnic coordination conference of Axam Xahitya Xabha held at Biswanath district

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: “There is no immersion, only invocation of the greater Assamese nation. We do not know the ethnic languages, we are one, our essence is one; so, we have to learn each other’s language and be immersed”, Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of Axom Xahitya Xabha, said this while speaking at the Janagosthiya Samanvay Sammelan organized by Asam Sahitya Sabha at Paschim Kalabari Higher Secondary School, in Biswanath district with the resolve of unity, peace and harmony.

“Friendship means two bodies, one mind. Assam is a shambles for politicians, but we must remain united through harmony”, he said. He further added that the government should take responsibility for the end of the current system in Assam and destroy the evil forces that are destroying the society. “No one can use the Assam Sahitya Sabha, it is our responsibility to keep it as a national institution”. In his speech, he also urged parents to turn their children into family members rather than treating them like guests.

The two-day ethnic coordination conference was organized by the Swajatiya Moitribandhan Sub-Committee of the Asam Sahitya Sabha in collaboration with the Biswanath District Sahitya Sabha and Kharaiparia Swarna Sahitya Samaj on September 11 and 12 while it was chaired by Asam Sahitya Sabha President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami. Delivering the keynote address, Debajit Borah, Chief Secretary of Asam Sahitya Sabha said, “Every indigenous community of Assam will be given due dignity on the floor of Asom Sahitya Sabha. This will bring about unity among the ethnic groups and this form will be the composite form of the Assamese nation. For the creation of this form, Asam Sahitya Sabha is working in coordination with the other tribes”.

Bipul Sharma Baruah, Working President of Swajatiya Moitribandhan Sub-Committee, delivered the welcome address while Padum Rajkhowa, Vice-President of the Sabha said, “Assam is a land of diverse ethnicities. So, every nation needs to be developed. The governments both at the centre and at the state must take steps for the development and prosperity of every caste and community.

If the government is the guardian of a country or a state, then the citizens will be like their children. The government should try to understand the pain of these people”. In his speech, Rajkhowa requested the Government of India to grant tribal status to Moran-Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi etc.

Ramen Bharali, convener of Swajatiya Moitribandhan Sub-Committee and Dipak Hazarika, secretary of the reception committee jointly conducted the programme.

Earlier in the morning on day one, the flag of Asam Sahitya Sabha as well as those of other Sahitya Sabhas were hoisted by Mahendra Gogoi, president of Biswanath District Sahitya Sabha, Lila Timsina, president of Biswanath District Nepali Sahitya Sabha, Jatin Pegu, central executive member of Missing Agam Kebang and Suren Phangso, president of Biswanath District Karbi Sahitya Sabha, respectively.

Also Read: Gargaon College marks 67 years Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) president graces foundation day

Also Watch: