Former Bokakhat MLA Arun Phukan shifts focus from politics to agriculture

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In Moriyahola's Purani Bari, former Bokakhat MLA Arun Phukan is currently busy with agricultural activities. A former legislator stepping into agriculture has also inspired many youths of the new generation.

Arun Phukan began his journey as a worker of the Indian National Congress in the 1970s through the Congress Seva Dal. With his efficiency and dedication, Phukan established himself as one of the prominent workers of the party and actively served the Congress for nearly 50 years. Even during the party's difficult times, Phukan remained steadfast and was elected as the MLA of Bokakhat from 2011 to 2016.

Although he has now distanced himself from the party's direct organizational activities, he remains hopeful that good days will return for the Congress. He also noted that the political personalities of current political parties lack the seriousness they once had.

While mentioning that he is still with the Congress, he added, "At present, I am giving more importance to farming than politics."

