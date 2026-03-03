Former BTC deputy chief Kampa Borgoyari returns to Bodoland People’s Front (BPF)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a major political shift, former deputy chief of the BTC, Kampa Borgoyari, who had joined the UPPL and was elected from the 13-Chirang Duar constituency, has returned to the BPF in a grand public meeting held at Kajalgaon in Chirang district on Monday. On the occasion, Founder General Secretary of the UPPL and ex-MCLA Maothi Brahma Hazoary and former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of BTR CEM Pramod Boro-Dr. Sangrang Brahma also joined the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). Their return to the BTC is seen as a setback for the UPPL ahead of the state assembly elections.

BTC Chief and BPF president Hagrama Mohilary welcomed and felicitated them with a traditional Aronai and party scarf in the presence of senior BPF leaders and a large public gathering. Sources indicate that some leaders who had left the BPF for internal reasons and joined the UPPL are likely to return to the BPF ahead of the assembly elections.

Hagrama Mohilary said the party’s doors remain open for ex-BPF deserters, emphasizing that the BPF believes in collective work and shared ideas for the peace and development of the BTC. He welcomed Kampa Borgoyari back, describing him as a responsible leader committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the BTC Accord. He further stated that senior party deserter and former Minister Chandan Brahma would also be accepted back if he wishes to return.

Speaking to the media, Kampa Borgoyari said he had initially left the BPF for certain reasons but decided to return, recognizing his responsibility in fulfilling the goals of the BTC Accord, signed in 2003. As former Deputy Chief, he played a pivotal role in its growth and development, and he intends to continue working for the peace and comprehensive development of the BTC with the BPF.

Borgoyari added that his tenure with the UPPL, led by Pramod Boro, gave him new experiences in promoting inclusive policies and sustainability, but he will now focus on realizing the aspirations of the BTC Accord while staying with the BPF.

