Bodoland People's Front (BPF) keeps hope alive for fair share from ruling alliance

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: With the countdown to the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election underway, political manoeuvring has intensified across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), buoyed by its recent performance in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election, has signalled a stronger assertion of its role within the ruling alliance.

Having secured 28 seats in the latest BTC election, the BPF has emerged with renewed confidence and organizational momentum. Party leaders maintain that the decisive mandate in the council polls reflects continued public trust in the party's leadership across the BTR.

In a significant political statement, BPF Central Organizing Secretary Abdur Rahim announced that the party would seek four ministerial berths in the new state cabinet, provided it succeeds in winning the 15 Assembly constituencies it plans to contest within the BTC region. Addressing party workers and supporters, he emphasized that the BPF's continued support to the government would depend on 'respectable and proportionate representation' in the cabinet.

The BPF leader also targeted leaders of the rival United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). Without mincing words, he cautioned UPPL Executive Member Rakesh Brahma against what he described as 'politicizing religious identity' ahead of the election. Rahim alleged that symbolic gestures, such as wearing a Muslim skullcap during campaign events, were aimed at influencing voters and warned against exploiting religious sentiments for electoral gain.

