Former CPI (M) MLA Bipin Hazarika remembered on his fifth death anniversary at Doomdooma

DOOMDOOMA: Rich tributes were paid to former MLA of Sadiya Legislative Assembly Constituency Bipin Hazarika on the occasion of his fifth death anniversary at Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSXX) Bhaban with Arjun Baruah, president of Tinsukia Zila Xahity Xabha (TZXX) in the chair. It was due to Hazarika's initiative as an MLA that an inaccessible region like Sadiya was declared a sub-division.

A CPI(M)'s state secretariat member and executive member of Nikhil Bharat Kishan Sabha, Hazarika led a strong peasant movement in 1969 in Mechaki area near Kakapathar for rehabilitation of flood and erosion affected people there. During his lifetime he was the first to donate his body to Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh for medical research on behalf of Ellora Vigyan Mancha, Doomdooma Branch. Later, a seminar that was held on the topic 'The current political and economic situation of the country.' under the Co-ordinatorship of leading Trade Union leader Prakash Rajkhowa was inaugurated by Journalist Amulya Khataniar and was addressed by Dr Prafulla Medhi, former Principal, Doomdooma College and Suresh Deka, Secretary, C.P.I.(M), Dibrugarh District Committee.

Dr Medhi said although we take pride as the largest democracy in the world, yet its position went down to 51 position out of 165 countries that were surveyed with regard to functioning of the democracy. Again, according to a UNICEF survey, the infant mortality rate of India was 102 out of 117 countries surveyed so as to determine the health status of a country. He expressed concern in observing that in current political scenario public opinion had no value although the fact remains that the role of opposition parties was so important in the healthy functioning of the democracy.

