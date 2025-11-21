Former cricketer Anil Kumble visits Kaziranga, hails park’s wildlife and protection force

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble was left deeply impressed after visiting the Kaziranga National Park. The cricketer stayed for two days at the Banigreen Tourist Lodge located at Kaziranga’s Kanchanjuri and toured the Bagori and Agoratoli forest ranges of the national park. On Wednesday, under the leadership of Divisional Forest Officer Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, Kumble went on a jeep safari along with his wife in the Kohora central range of the national park. According to Gogoi, after completing a jeep safari in the morning with his wife, the cricketer had lunch at a private tourist lodge in Durgapur, Kaziranga, and again went for another jeep safari in the same forest range in the afternoon. Inside the national park, he witnessed rhinos, herds of deer, wild buffaloes, and other wildlife, as well as various species of birds in the biodiversity-rich forest. Carrying a camera in hand, the wildlife-loving cricketer captured photos of the mesmerizing natural scenes, wildlife, birds, and more. After visiting Kaziranga National Park, Anil Kumble told the media that he found the park extremely beautiful and endearing. He invited everyone to visit Kaziranga National Park and praised its excellent security arrangements. He especially appreciated the female forest staff known as Forest Durga, the women protection force. On the other hand, while returning from the Kohora range on Thursday, Kumble was welcomed at Mihimukh by Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve Field Director Sonali Ghosh, Divisional Forest Officer Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi, family members of Indian women’s cricket team member and World Cup winner Uma Chetry, and officials of the Bokakhat Sports Association. Kumble told reporters that he would definitely talk about Kaziranga National Park, its beauty, and his experiences during his upcoming cricket commentary, along with sharing photographs.

