Foreign Delegates Explore Kaziranga, Celebrates Assam’s Natural Heritage

Bokakhat: A 76-member team of foreign delegates from over 50 countries, who came to Assam to attend the air show in Guwahati on November 9, visited world-famous Kaziranga National Park on Wednesday. The visit was from cultural and ecological points of view for the international guests, who took part in showcasing the rich biodiversity and vibrant heritage of Assam.
Delegates from South Africa, Nigeria, Nepal, and a number of other countries went on a jeep safari through the thick grasslands of Kaziranga. The delegates were enchanted by the park's famed one-horned rhinoceroses, wild elephants, and migratory birds in their natural habitat. Many visitors described the experience as "unforgettable," noting the park's pristine beauty and well-preserved ecosystem.
Along with the safari, the guests were entertained with a colourful cultural programme that also included Assam's traditional Sattriya dance-one of India's classical dance forms. The rhythmic performance against the scenic backdrop of Kaziranga captivated the audience and offered them a taste of the deep-rooted cultural traditions of the region.
Additionally, they went to Orchidarium, which houses hundreds of orchid species native to the Northeast. Experts briefed them on the ecological significance of these flowers and how they support local people's livelihoods. Visitors were very appreciative of the conservation efforts that go on in the park and how professional the staff are in maintaining the area.
"We are very excited to be here. It is beautiful! This is my first visit to Assam, and learning about nature here has been a gift so far," said one of the delegates.
Subsequently, this visit by the foreign delegates has not only boosted Assam's global image as a tourism destination but also strengthened the cultural and environmental ties between the state and the visiting nations. Officials in the state tourism department said such exchanges would go a long way in promoting Assam's heritage and natural wealth before the world.