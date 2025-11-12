Foreign Delegates Explore Kaziranga, Celebrates Assam’s Natural Heritage

Along with the safari, the guests were entertained with a colourful cultural programme that also included Assam's traditional Sattriya dance-one of India's classical dance forms. The rhythmic performance against the scenic backdrop of Kaziranga captivated the audience and offered them a taste of the deep-rooted cultural traditions of the region.

Additionally, they went to Orchidarium, which houses hundreds of orchid species native to the Northeast. Experts briefed them on the ecological significance of these flowers and how they support local people's livelihoods. Visitors were very appreciative of the conservation efforts that go on in the park and how professional the staff are in maintaining the area.

"We are very excited to be here. It is beautiful! This is my first visit to Assam, and learning about nature here has been a gift so far," said one of the delegates.