A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Once a celebrated kabaddi player who mesmerised spectators with his extraordinary sporting skills, Bhaven Barman of Balikaria in Nalbari district is now running a small tea stall to support his family. His journey reflects the struggles of a sportsperson whose talent and achievements did not translate into financial security or a government job.

Kabaddi was once the passion and purpose of Bhaven's life. Known for his remarkable jumping ability and innovative playing style, he could outwit opponents and help his team secure victories. Through his performances, he earned recognition in the sporting circles of Nalbari and across Assam.

Despite financial hardships, Bhaven continued pursuing his passion for kabaddi. Working as a daily-wage labourer, he managed to participate in state-level competitions on two occasions. He also represented Assam in kabaddi tournaments held in Jharkhand and Tripura, bringing recognition to the state through his sporting performances.

During the tenure of the then Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) government, Bhaven made repeated efforts to secure a government job in recognition of his sporting achievements.

However, he alleges that despite being qualified, he could not obtain a government job because he was unable to pay money allegedly demanded in the process. His hopes of building a secure future through sports employment eventually remained unfulfilled. Today, the former kabaddi player earns his livelihood by running a small tea stall named 'Nishan Store.' The shop has been named after his only son, Nishan, and its earnings serve as the primary source of income for the family.