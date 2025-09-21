Former MLA Emmanuel Mosahary seeks political comeback in Darangajuli BTR Polls

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The 26 No. Darangajuli BTC constituency is gearing up for a triangular contest in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Assembly elections, with three heavyweight candidates in the fray—former two-time MLA Emmanuel Mosahary of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), sitting Tamulpur MLA Jolen Daimary of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and BJP’s Bijit Gwra Narzary.

Emmanuel Mosahary, once a key face of development in the constituency, is seeking to stage a political comeback on a BPF ticket. His campaign has been centered around employment generation, education, healthcare, and the protection of indigenous rights.

Mosahary, remembered for his earlier initiatives in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, has promised to revive unfinished development projects in Darangajuli. He has also stressed the need for skill development and better healthcare facilities for the local population.

A strong advocate of indigenous identity, Mosahary has consistently championed the preservation and promotion of the Bodo community’s cultural heritage. His emphasis on youth empowerment and grassroots concerns has reportedly struck a chord with a wide section of voters, making him a formidable contender in the high-stakes battle for Darangajuli.

