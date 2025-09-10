Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) showcases strength with massive gathering at Mazbat town

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a strong display of public support ahead of the upcoming elections, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) witnessed an impressive turnout of over two thousand people at Mazbat town on Monday during the inauguration of its temporary election office for the 39 No. Pachnoi Cherfang constituency.

The office was inaugurated by Charan Boro, MLA of the 47 No. Mazbat constituency, in the presence of BPF candidate Shyam Chundri, party workers, and well-wishers.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Boro said the massive participation reflected the wholehearted support of the people for the BPF in the Pachnoi Cherfang constituency. He also welcomed 60 new members who officially joined the party during the programme.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including former MLA Rukheswar Brahma, former AASU vice-president and BPF leader Dr. Jayanta Kumar Bhattacharya, along with district and block-level leaders Montu Das, Jyotish Kalita, Benudhar Adhikari, and Nayan Roy Choudhury. Their presence, coupled with the enthusiastic response of the crowd, marked the occasion as a grand success for the party.

