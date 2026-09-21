Former MLA Nizam Uddin Chowdhury accused of encroaching government land in Panchgram

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Former MLA Nizam Uddin Chowdhury faced allegations of government land encroachment at Dhalai/Dhaleswar Zero Point in Panchgram on Saturday, prompting a visit by Hailakandi MLA Dr Milan Das, administrative officials and police personnel.

According to local sources, a portion of government land at Dhaleswar Point had allegedly remained under Chowdhury’s control for a long time. A cattle market operated by him had earlier functioned there but was shut down following objections over its operation on government land and on the Chief Minister’s orders. However, complaints later emerged that the land continued to be used.

During an inspection on Saturday, a heated exchange reportedly took place between the former and current MLAs over the ownership and use of the land. Administrative officials intervened as tensions rose.

During discussions, Chowdhury reportedly acknowledged the presence of government land in a portion of the cattle market area. The administration subsequently locked a section of the disputed site. MLA Dr Milan Das said government land cannot be treated as private property and asserted that action would be taken according to law to clear encroachments. He added that if the land is not vacated within the stipulated deadline, the administration would launch an eviction drive.

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