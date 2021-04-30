Former Naduar BDO Bibha Bordoloi passes away in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: Former Block Development Officer of Naduar development block, Bibha Bordoloi (74) of Jamugurihat under Sonitpur district breathed her last on April 28 at her Bhagawati Chowk residence. According to information, she was suffering from high blood pressure related ailments. Bordoloi was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Jamugurihat area. She is survived by two sons along with a host of relatives. Her death was widely mourned.

