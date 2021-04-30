OBITUARY Santanu Das 

Santanu Das (Mitul) aged 43 years, a resident of Rupali path, R.G.Baruah Road, Guwahati breathed his last on April 26 at Health City Hospital after fighting for life for the last 45 days. He was cremated on April 27 at Navagrah cremation. He leaves behind his wife Nilanjana Talukdar Das and only son Master Harshit Kashyap besides his aged father Hirendra Prasad Das, mother Kalpana Das, elder sister Suranjita Deka brother in law Advocate Simanta Deka, elder brother Architect Kaushik Das sister in law Barnali Kalita and niece Trishaneer, Eshani, Meghna and nephew Manjit. He completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara (Guwahati), HS from Cotton College Guwahati and then graduated from Assam Engineering College (B.Tech in E&T). He was a topper while pursuing his MBA from Gauhati University but unfortunately he couldn't appear for the final semester. He was an entrepreneur by profession. He was very popular among his friends and liked by everyone with whom he interacted. His untimely demise shall leave behind a big void which may perhaps never be filled up.



