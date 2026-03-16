Amit Shah at Khanapara Rally: BJP Will Expel Infiltrators One by One, Congress Legalised Their Presence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress at the BJP's Youth Sankalp Samaroh at Khanapara in Guwahati, accusing the party of having legalised, formalised, and normalised the presence of infiltrators in Assam over decades, while pledging that the BJP would expel them from the country one by one.

"Infiltrators flocked to Assam during the Congress regimes. They occupied lands of the Borduwa Than and the Kaziranga National Park. They were able to do all this because the Congress governments legalised, formalised, and normalised the presence of infiltrators in Assam," Shah said.

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