Former ULFA leader Drishti Rajkhowa breaks down on hearing of Zubeen Garg’s death

A CORRESPONDENT

UDALGURI: Former ULFA leader and current BJP leader Drishti Rajkhowa, also known as Manoj Rabha, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg.

Rajkhowa, who was campaigning for the upcoming Bodoland election in support of the BJP candidate from Khairabari constituency in Udalguri district, halted his campaign midway upon hearing the news.

Overcome with emotion, Rajkhowa and his associates broke down in tears while reacting to the demise of the Assamese music icon, whose voice has been an inseparable part of Assam’s cultural identity.

The death of Zubeen Garg, the voice that echoed in every Assamese household, resonated far beyond the music world. It pierced through politics, insurgency scars, and ideological divides. Rajkhowa, once a rebel in the jungles, now a politician in electoral fields, could not hold back his tears. Rajkhowa’s tears reflected what millions across Assam felt: the loss of an irreplaceable soul who connected generations.

Also Read: Mortal Remains of Zubeen Garg will Arrive Today, hopes Assam CM

Also Watch: