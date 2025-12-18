Forum demands financial aid, jobs for Assam Movement torture victims’ families

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: From the head office of the Assam Movement Comrades’ Forum, Golaghat district committee, President Rana Kalita and acting General Secretary Banshi Mahanta, through a press release, stated that the Assam Movement Comrades’ Forum expressed gratitude to the BJP-led State Government for providing assistance to the families of the great martyrs of the Assam Movement, those who were shot, whose houses were burnt, and the affected families.

The president and acting secretary further mentioned that during the mass movement to protect the existence of Assam, many fighters had to endure brutal torture by the police and CRPF and sacrifice their golden years of life for the motherland, spending time in jail. They demanded that, without creating any classification under legal provisions related to imprisonment, all families of such tortured persons who had undergone imprisonment should be treated equally and provided one-time financial assistance.

Through the press release, they also stated that for every family that suffered torture during the Assam Movement, government jobs should be reserved and provided to their sons and daughters based on certificates issued by the All Assam Students’ Union and proof of imprisonment in state government jails.

Additionally, President Rana Kalita appealed to the State Government, through the press release, to take effective steps to provide railway fare concessions for pilgrimage travel to those fighters who were involved in the six-year-long Assam Movement.

Also Read: Darrang pays solemn tribute to Assam Movement Martyrs on Swahid Divas