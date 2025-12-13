Darrang pays solemn tribute to Assam Movement Martyrs on Swahid Divas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Swahid Divas was observed with deep reverence across Darrang district on Wednesday, with the main programme being held at the Mangaldai Govt HS School field.

The event began with floral tributes to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation (1979–1985). Attendees joined the state-level commemoration in Guwahati through a live telecast of the official programme, fostering a sense of unity across the state. This was followed by a moving collective rendition of the iconic song ‘Swahid Pronamu Tumak,’ composed by Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, in which over 5000 participants took part.

Addressing the gathering, Minister for Transport and Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes (BTC), Charan Boro, underscored the enduring significance of Swahid Divas, observed in memory of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the Assam Movement, who laid down his life on this day in 1979. He highlighted Darrang’s profound emotional and historical connection to the movement, noting that the district made immense sacrifices during the six-year-long agitation.

“The ideals of unity, identity, and progress of the people of Assam that the martyrs fought for continue to guide and inspire us,” the minister said.

The programme was graced by Mangaldai MLA Basanta Das, Chairman of Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Gurujyoti Das, District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty, IPS, Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das, APS, CEO of Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia Karan, Darrang Zilla Parishad President Sewali Goswami Kalita, Chairperson of Darrang Municipal Board Nirmali Devi Sharma, family members of the martyrs of the Assam Agitation, students, teachers, and other dignitaries.

