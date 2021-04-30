Foundation day of NCHAC celebrated following COVID-19 protocol at Haflong

A CORRESPONDENT



HAFLONG: Keeping in view all norms of COVID-19 protocol, the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) celebrated its 70th foundation day in a low-key affair at the council premises on Thursday.

The invitation was restricted to the council members that included CEM, EMs and other members, officers and staff due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation around the globe. Debolal Gorlosa, NCHAC CEM, attended the function as the chief guest along with his council colleagues and chairperson Ranu Langthasa.

Remembering all the people involved in establishing one of the oldest councils in the nation, CEM Gorlosa offered his gratitude and wishes to the people of the district. He also urged the officers and staff to work earnestly for the betterment of the council, and thus the people of the district. The CEM stated that in spite of being one of the oldest councils in the nation since 1952, many of the aspirations and dreams of the people still remain unfulfilled, whereas many councils formed later had more autonomous power while some had even achieved statehood by sheer dedication and uncompromising spirit of their leaders. Hopeful about the achievements and devotion of the people in the current council towards their duties, the CEM wished to witness development in various sectors.

During his speech he also insisted on the importance of keeping the culture and traditions of the district alive. He spoke about how important it was to preserve the council court to keep the ethnic and traditions alive in the council.

Others who spoke on the occasion included NCHAC chairperson Ranu Langthasa who urged the employees in the council to work dedicatedly and with honesty so that the council could fulfill the aspirations of people.

The function began with the welcome speech by the Principal Secretary (Normal), NCHAC, Mukut Kemprai. It was attended by the council secretaries, few departmental officers and staff of NCHAC.

