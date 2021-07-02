Foundation day of Sivasagar district celebrated amid COVID-19

OUR CORRESPONDENT



SIVASAGAR: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and curfew restrictions being in force, foundation day of Sivasagar district was celebrated in a low-key manner on Thursday. The day commemorates the formation of the district of Sivasagar after Jorhat and Golaghat subdivisions of the district were carved out from the undivided Sivasagar district and were made two separate districts.

On the occasion, Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Bishnu Kamal Borah unfurled the Sivasagar Divas flag at the office of the Deputy Commissioner premises and later chaired a meeting at Sukafa Conference Hall which was attended by District Development Commissioner Pranab Jit Kakoty, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bitupan Neog and other officers and staffs of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar.

