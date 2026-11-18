OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation, and Parliamentary Affairs Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the ‘Assam Agricultural University-Godrej Agrovet Limited Joint Research and Development Centre on Oil Palm’ at the AAU Zonal Research Station in Gossaigaon, Kokrajhar district, in the presence of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Hazarika highlighted that India spends approximately Rs 2.5 lakh crore annually on edible oil imports. To achieve national self-reliance in edible oil production, a massive nationwide oil palm cultivation drive has been launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Assam Government actively contributing under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Urging farmers to dismiss baseless propaganda spread by vested interests regarding environmental damage, he encouraged cultivators to adopt oil palm farming for higher incomes. He announced that starting next year, the department will provide subsidised solar pumps to oil palm growers alongside quality seeds, saplings, and farm machinery for the overall agricultural development of the BTR. He also thanked Godrej Agrovet Limited for investing Rs 12.5 crore in establishing the R&D centre and oil palm nursery.

Subsequently, Minister Hazarika chaired a review meeting of the Agriculture and Irrigation departments at the Chirang District Commissioner’s conference hall. Noting that the district’s farmer registration rate currently stands at 35 per cent, he urged the BTR administration to urgently resolve land mutation and ancestral ownership issues so that no eligible farmer in the Sixth Schedule area is deprived of PM-KISAN, fertiliser, and paddy Minimum Support Price (MSP) benefits.