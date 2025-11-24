Foundation stone laid for Bir Chilaray Bhawan at Chitkagaon in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The foundation stone of a Bir Chilaray Bhawan was laid on Sunday at Chitkagaon in Bongaigaon district. The building will be constructed with funds from the Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC).

Speaking to the media, Jibesh Ray, Chief of KAC, said that the Bongaigaon district unit of the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) had submitted a proposal to KAC for setting up the bhawan to serve as the organization’s office.

“Accordingly, we have sanctioned Rs 7 lakh in the first phase, and the remaining amount will be released in subsequent phases. We hope AKRSU will be able to carry out its activities smoothly from this Bhawan and benefit from it. We also plan to construct similar Bhawans in Dhubri, Golokganj, Bilasipara, and other places in the name of Bir Chilaray,” Ray said. Reacting to AKRSU Secretary Boloram Barman’s recent remark at a public meeting where he allegedly referred to KAC as a ‘horse’s egg,’ Ray said that the comment was made in a moment of deep emotion.

“Barman was very emotional over the baton charge on innocent Koch-Rajbongshi people at Golokganj. In that emotional state, he uttered the remark. I have personally spoken to him. We stand with AKRSU in their genuine demands,” Ray stated.

