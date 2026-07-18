Foundation Stone Laid for Community Development Project at Magurmari

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The foundation stone of the Seemanta Bahumukhi Prakalpa, a multipurpose community development project at Magurmari in Kokrajhar district, was laid on Thursday by the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty. The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore, is being implemented under the Transformation & Development Department, Government of Assam.

Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner highlighted the importance of community-driven initiatives in promoting inclusive development, strengthening social harmony, and creating opportunities for education, skill development, and cultural activities. He urged all stakeholders to work collectively to ensure that the project contributes meaningfully to the welfare and overall development of the local community.

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