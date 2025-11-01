Foundation stone laid for new building of Chariali Academy Senior Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The foundation stone laying ceremony of infrastructure development of Chariali Academy Senior Secondary School, Biswanath Chariali, was held on Friday. Biswanath MLA Promod Borthakur laid the foundation of the new two-storey building to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.22 crore sanctioned by the Government of Assam under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) scheme. A public meeting was also held in the auditorium of the school on the occasion with Archana Sharma, Principal-in-Charge, in the chair, with the meeting being conducted by senior teacher Basanta Borah.

Also Read: Foundation stone laid for main gate of Navagraha Temple in Mangaldai